Madhyamam
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2024 6:14 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 6:14 PM GMT

    ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് താരങ്ങൾ ഐ.പി.എൽ പ്ലേ ഓഫിന് മുമ്പേ മടങ്ങും

    ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് താരങ്ങൾ ഐ.പി.എൽ പ്ലേ ഓഫിന് മുമ്പേ മടങ്ങും
    ലണ്ടൻ: ഐ.പി.എല്ലിൽ കളിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് താരങ്ങൾ പ്ലേ ഓഫിന് മുമ്പേ മടങ്ങും. ലോകകപ്പിന് മുമ്പ് പാകിസ്താനെതിരെ നടക്കുന്ന ട്വന്റി20 പരമ്പര മെയ് 22നാണ് തുടങ്ങുന്നത്. ലോകകപ്പ് ടീം തന്നെയാണ് ഇതിൽ കളിക്കുക.

    ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ ജോഷ് ബട്‌ലര്‍ (രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ്), ഫില്‍ സാള്‍ട്ട് (കൊൽക്കത്ത നൈറ്റ് റൈഡേഴ്സ്), വില്‍ ജാക്ക്സ്, റീസ് ടോപ്ലി, (റോയൽ ചാലഞ്ചേഴ്സ് ബംഗളൂരു), മുഈൻ അലി (ചെന്നൈ സൂപ്പർ കിങ്സ്), സാം കറന്‍, ജോണി ബെയര്‍‌സ്റ്റോ, ലിയാം ലിവിങ്സ്റ്റണ്‍ (പഞ്ചാബ് കിങ്സ്) എന്നിവർക്ക് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിക്കേണ്ടിവരും.

    TAGS:Jos ButtlerIPL 2024T20 World Cup 2024English Cricketers
    News Summary - The English players will return before the IPL playoffs
