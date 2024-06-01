Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 4:57 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:01 PM GMT

    ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കക്കെതിരായ പരമ്പര: ആശ ഏകദിന സംഘത്തിലും; ട്വന്റി20യിൽ തുടർന്ന് സജന

    ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കക്കെതിരായ പരമ്പര: ആശ ഏകദിന സംഘത്തിലും; ട്വന്റി20യിൽ തുടർന്ന് സജന
    ആ​ശ ശോ​ഭ​ന, സ​ജ​ന സ​ജീ​വ​ൻ

    ചെന്നൈ: ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കക്കെതിരെ നടക്കുന്ന വനിത ഏകദിന, ട്വന്റി20 പരമ്പരകൾക്കും ടെസ്റ്റ് മത്സരത്തിനുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമുകളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മലയാളി സ്പിന്നറും ഓൾ റൗണ്ടറുമായ ആശ ശോഭന ഏകദിന, ട്വന്റി20 ടീമുകളിൽ ഇടംപിടിച്ചു.

    മറ്റൊരു മലയാളി ഓൾ റൗണ്ടർ സജന സജീവനെ ട്വന്റി20 സ്ക്വാഡിൽ നിലനിർത്തി. ജൂൺ 16 മുതൽ ബംഗളൂരുവിലാണ് ട്വന്റി20 പരമ്പര. ഏക ടെസ്റ്റ് 28നും ഏകദിന പരമ്പര ജൂലൈ അഞ്ച് മുതലും ചെന്നൈയിൽ നടക്കും.

    TAGS:indian women cricket teamSajana SajeevanAsha Shobana
    News Summary - Series against South Africa: Asha also in ODI squad; Sajana in Twenty20
