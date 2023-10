ദേശീയ ഗാനാലാപനത്തിനിടെ കണ്ണീരടക്കാനാവാതെ ഇന്ത്യൻ താരം സായ് കിഷോർ; വൈകാരിക കുറിപ്പുമായി ദിനേശ് കാർത്തിക്

Emotions aplenty as Sai Kishore swelled up during the national anthem of 🇮🇳, making his T20I debut today 🆚🇳🇵Drop a 💙 if you believe hard work always pays off 🙌💯#Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Cricket #HangzhouAsianGames #AsianGames2023 #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/x9fdZjIGg2