A huge moment in the match❗️



Sachin Baby falls 2 short of his 100. A brilliant knock ends.



Parth Rekhade gets the crucial wicket!



Kerala are 324/7, trailing by 55 runs.#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/up5GVaflpp pic.twitter.com/EFPJpLER5h