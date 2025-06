പഞ്ചാബിന് റോയൽ ചാലഞ്ച്; കന്നിക്കിരീടം 191 റൺസ് അകലെ

Innings break!Crucial cameos galore from #RCB but #PBKS pull things back well 👏1️⃣9️⃣1️⃣ to get and it all comes down to this! Who will get their hands on the 🏆?Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/U5zvVhcvdo#TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile pic.twitter.com/jqFhdegMB7