Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightCricketchevron_rightഡൽഹിയെ എറിഞ്ഞൊതുക്കി;...
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2025 9:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2025 9:33 PM IST

    ഡൽഹിയെ എറിഞ്ഞൊതുക്കി; ബംഗളൂരുവിന് 163 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡൽഹിയെ എറിഞ്ഞൊതുക്കി; ബംഗളൂരുവിന് 163 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം
    cancel

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഐ.പി.എല്ലിൽ ഡൽഹി ക്യാപിറ്റൽസിനെതിരെ റോയൽ ചാലഞ്ചേഴ്സ് ബംഗളൂരുവിന് 163 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം. ടോസ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട് ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനിറങ്ങിയ ഡൽഹി ക്യാപിറ്റൽസ് നിശ്ചിത 20 ഓവറിൽ എട്ടു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തിലാണ് 162 റൺസെടുത്തത്.

    41 റൺസെടുത്ത കെ.എൽ.രാഹുലാണ് ടോപ് സ്കോറർ. ബംഗളൂരുവിന് വേണ്ടി ഭുവനേശ്വർ കുമാർ മൂന്ന് വിക്കറ്റും ജോഷ് ഹസൽവുഡ് രണ്ടുവിക്കറ്റും വീഴ്ത്തി.

    അഭിഷേക് പൊരേൽ (28), ഫാഫ് ഡുപ്ലിസിസ് (22), അക്ഷർ പട്ടേൽ (15) വിപ്രജ് നിഗം (12) റൺസെടുത്ത് പുറത്തായി. കരുൺ നായരും (4) അശുദോശ് ശർമയും(2) നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Royal Challengers BangaloreDelhi CapitalsIPL 2025
    News Summary - royal challengers bangalore vs delhi capitals
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X