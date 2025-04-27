ഡൽഹിയെ എറിഞ്ഞൊതുക്കി; ബംഗളൂരുവിന് 163 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 April 2025 9:33 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 April 2025 9:33 PM IST
ഡൽഹിയെ എറിഞ്ഞൊതുക്കി; ബംഗളൂരുവിന് 163 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യംtext_fields
News Summary - royal challengers bangalore vs delhi capitals
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഐ.പി.എല്ലിൽ ഡൽഹി ക്യാപിറ്റൽസിനെതിരെ റോയൽ ചാലഞ്ചേഴ്സ് ബംഗളൂരുവിന് 163 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം. ടോസ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട് ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനിറങ്ങിയ ഡൽഹി ക്യാപിറ്റൽസ് നിശ്ചിത 20 ഓവറിൽ എട്ടു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തിലാണ് 162 റൺസെടുത്തത്.
41 റൺസെടുത്ത കെ.എൽ.രാഹുലാണ് ടോപ് സ്കോറർ. ബംഗളൂരുവിന് വേണ്ടി ഭുവനേശ്വർ കുമാർ മൂന്ന് വിക്കറ്റും ജോഷ് ഹസൽവുഡ് രണ്ടുവിക്കറ്റും വീഴ്ത്തി.
അഭിഷേക് പൊരേൽ (28), ഫാഫ് ഡുപ്ലിസിസ് (22), അക്ഷർ പട്ടേൽ (15) വിപ്രജ് നിഗം (12) റൺസെടുത്ത് പുറത്തായി. കരുൺ നായരും (4) അശുദോശ് ശർമയും(2) നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തി.
