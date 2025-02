സഹതാരങ്ങൾ കളിയാക്കുക ഇക്കാര്യത്തിന്; മനസ് തുറന്ന് രോഹിത്

Don't 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕 to watch this 😎



Smriti Mandhana tries to find out the one hobby that Rohit Sharma has picked up recently, which his teammates tease him about 😃#NamanAwards | @ImRo45 | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/9xZomhnJjy