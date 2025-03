𝙄.𝘾.𝙔.𝙈.𝙄Enjoy glimpses of a Shreyas Iyer Special in Ahmedabad as he remained unbeaten on 97*(42) 👏Updates ▶ https://t.co/PYWUriwSzY#TATAIPL | #GTvPBKS | @PunjabKingsIPL | @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/6Iez7wJ2r6