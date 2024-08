'ധോണിയാവാൻ നോക്കിയതാ, പണിപാളി'; അനായാസ സ്റ്റംപിങ് പാഴാക്കിയ പന്തിന് വിമർശനം -VIDEO

•Mendis taught Pant how to stump.

•Pant taught Mendis how to play for TukTuk Academy.



A walking work of art. Vintage, beyond valuation, beyond forgery or imitation, The Rishabh Pant 🥵😍#rishabpant #OlympicGames #3rdODI pic.twitter.com/H4CsRcWp8t