KFC T20I series underway with a win! Tim Seifert (44) and Finn Allen (29*) steer the chase home for a 9-wicket victory on the back of a clinical bowling effort. Catch up on the scores at https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or through the NZC app. 📲 📸 @PhotosportNZ | #CricketNation… pic.twitter.com/0UQ6rWsahk