‘മൂന്നു വർഷം അവർ ജീവിച്ചത് മാഗി മാത്രം കഴിച്ച്’; ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റിലെ സൂപ്പർ താരങ്ങളെ കണ്ടെത്തിയ കഥ പറഞ്ഞ് നിത അംബാനി

#WATCH | Boston, US: Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani tells how she scouted for new talent for the Mumbai Indians team and included Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma in the teamShe says, "In IPL, we all have a fixed budget, so every… pic.twitter.com/v0HriPJH8T