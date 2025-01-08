Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 8 Jan 2025 10:34 PM IST
Updated On 8 Jan 2025 10:34 PM IST
ന്യൂസിലൻഡ് ബാറ്റർ മാർട്ടിൻ ഗപ്റ്റിൽ വിരമിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - New Zealand's Martin Guptill retires from international cricket
ഓക്ലൻഡ്: ന്യൂസിലൻഡ് ബാറ്റർ മാർട്ടിൻ ഗപ്റ്റിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ക്രിക്കറ്റിൽനിന്ന് വിരമിച്ചു. ട്വന്റി20 ലീഗുകളിൽ ഇനിയും കളി തുടരുമെന്നും 38കാരൻ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
198 ഏകദിനങ്ങളിൽ 18 സെഞ്ച്വറികളും 50 അർധ സെഞ്ച്വറികളുമടക്കം 7346 റൺസ് നേടിയ താരം 47 ടെസ്റ്റുകളിലും ന്യുസിലൻഡിനായി പാഡണിഞ്ഞു.
ദേശീയ ജഴ്സിയിൽ 122 ട്വന്റി20 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽനിന്നായി 3531 റൺസും നേടി. ഏകദിനത്തിൽ ഇരട്ട ശതകം നേടിയ ആദ്യ ന്യൂസിലൻഡ് താരമെന്നതിന് പുറമെ ഏകദിന അരങ്ങേറ്റത്തിൽ സെഞ്ച്വറിയും നേടി.
