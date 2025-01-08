Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 10:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 10:34 PM IST

    ന്യൂ​സി​ല​ൻ​ഡ് ബാ​റ്റ​ർ മാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൻ ഗ​പ്റ്റി​ൽ വി​ര​മി​ച്ചു

    ന്യൂ​സി​ല​ൻ​ഡ് ബാ​റ്റ​ർ മാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൻ ഗ​പ്റ്റി​ൽ വി​ര​മി​ച്ചു
    ഓ​ക്‍ല​ൻ​ഡ്: ന്യൂ​സി​ല​ൻ​ഡ് ബാ​റ്റ​ർ മാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൻ ഗ​പ്റ്റി​ൽ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​ര​മി​ച്ചു. ട്വ​ന്റി20 ലീ​ഗു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​നി​യും ക​ളി തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നും 38കാ​ര​ൻ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    198 ഏ​ക​ദി​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 18 സെ​ഞ്ച്വ​റി​ക​ളും 50 അ​ർ​ധ സെ​ഞ്ച്വ​റി​ക​ളു​മ​ട​ക്കം 7346 റ​ൺ​സ് നേ​ടി​യ താ​രം 47 ടെ​സ്റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും ന്യു​സി​ല​ൻ​ഡി​നാ​യി പാ​ഡ​ണി​ഞ്ഞു.

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ജ​ഴ്സി​യി​ൽ 122 ട്വ​ന്റി20 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി 3531 റ​ൺ​സും നേ​ടി. ഏ​ക​ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ര​ട്ട ശ​ത​കം നേ​ടി​യ ആ​ദ്യ ന്യൂ​സി​ല​ൻ​ഡ് താ​ര​മെ​ന്ന​തി​ന് പു​റ​മെ ഏ​ക​ദി​ന അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ഞ്ച്വ​റി​യും നേ​ടി.

