Madhyamam
    Cricket
    Posted On
    11 March 2024 7:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    11 March 2024 7:08 AM GMT

    മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ ഓ​പ​ൺ ടി20 ​ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ മു​ന്നി​ൽ

    മാ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ്​ ദ ​മാ​ച്ച്
    മാ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ്​ ദ ​മാ​ച്ച്​ റി​സ്​​വാ​നെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​ഹ​താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ലാ​ലം​പു​രി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ ടി20 ​ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ താ​ൻ​സ​നി​യ​യെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ മു​ന്നി​ൽ. മാ​ർ​ച്ച്​ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്​ ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ താ​ൻ​സ​നി​യ​യെ 52 റ​ൺ​സി​നാ​ണ് തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ന്‍റെ ഓ​പ​ണ​ർ സ​ർ​ഫ​റാ​സ്​ 37 റ​ൺ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത്​ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ന്​ ലീ​ഡ്​ നേ​ടി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്തു. റി​സ്​​വാ​ൻ മാ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ്​ ദ ​മാ​ച്ചാ​യി തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മൂ​ന്നു​ ക​ളി​ക​ളി​ലും വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച്​ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ ലീ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - Malaysia Open T20 Cricket Championship- Bahrain is top
