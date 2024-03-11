Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 March 2024 7:08 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 March 2024 7:08 AM GMT
News Summary - Malaysia Open T20 Cricket Championship- Bahrain is top
മനാമ: കോലാലംപുരിൽ നടക്കുന്ന മലേഷ്യ ടി20 ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ താൻസനിയയെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി ബഹ്റൈൻ മുന്നിൽ. മാർച്ച് ഒമ്പതിന് നടന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ ബഹ്റൈൻ താൻസനിയയെ 52 റൺസിനാണ് തോൽപിച്ചത്. ബഹ്റൈന്റെ ഓപണർ സർഫറാസ് 37 റൺസെടുത്ത് ബഹ്റൈന് ലീഡ് നേടിക്കൊടുത്തു. റിസ്വാൻ മാൻ ഓഫ് ദ മാച്ചായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. നിലവിൽ നടന്ന മൂന്നു കളികളിലും വിജയിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈൻ ലീഡ് ചെയ്യുകയാണ്.
