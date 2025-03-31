തകർന്നടിഞ്ഞ് കെ.കെ.ആർ; അശ്വനി കുമാറിന് നാല് വിക്കറ്റ്, മുംബൈക്ക് 117 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 31 March 2025 9:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 March 2025 9:40 PM IST
തകർന്നടിഞ്ഞ് കെ.കെ.ആർ; അശ്വനി കുമാറിന് നാല് വിക്കറ്റ്, മുംബൈക്ക് 117 റൺസ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match Updates
മുംബൈ: സ്വന്തം തട്ടകത്തിൽ കൊൽക്കത്ത നൈറ്റ് റൈഡേഴ്സിനെ എറിഞ്ഞൊതുക്കി മുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യൻസ്. മുംബൈ ബോളർമാർ തിളങ്ങിയ മത്സരത്തിൽ കൊൽക്കത്തയുടെ ഇന്നിങ്സ് 116 റൺസിൽ അവസാനിച്ചു. നാല് വിക്കറ്റ് പിഴുത അശ്വനി കുമാറാണ് കെ.കെ.ആർ ബാറ്റിങ് നിരയുടെ നട്ടെല്ലൊടിച്ചത്. 26 റൺസെടുത്ത അംഗ്രിഷ് രഘുവൻഷിയാണ് കൊൽക്കത്തയുടെ ടോപ് സ്കോറർ. 16.2 ഓവറിൽ കെ.കെ.ആർ ഓൾ ഔട്ടായി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story