കാര്യവട്ടത്തെ മത്സരങ്ങൾ: ടിക്കറ്റ് നിരക്ക് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 7:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 7:53 AM IST
കാര്യവട്ടത്തെ മത്സരങ്ങൾ: ടിക്കറ്റ് നിരക്ക് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Kariyavattom matches: Ticket prices announced
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കാര്യവട്ടം ഗ്രീൻഫീൽഡ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യ-ശ്രീലങ്ക വനിത ട്വന്റി 20 ക്രിക്കറ്റ് പരമ്പരയിലെ അവസാന മൂന്ന് മത്സരങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള ടിക്കറ്റ് നിരക്കുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. വനിതകള്ക്കും വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കും 125 രൂപയും ജനറല് ടിക്കറ്റിന് 250 രൂപയും ഹോസ്പ്പിറ്റാലിറ്റി സീറ്റുകൾക്ക് 3,000 രൂപയുമാണ് നിരക്ക്.
ഡിസംബർ 26, 28, 30 തീയതികളിലാണ് മത്സരങ്ങൾ. 24ന് ഇരു ടീമും തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് എത്തും. ടിക്കറ്റ് ബുക്കിങ് വെബ്സൈറ്റ് ലിങ്ക്: https://ticketgenie.in/ticket/India-Srilanka-Women-Finals-Thiruvananthapuram.
