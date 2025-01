ഐ.സി.സിയുടെ മികച്ച ടെസ്റ്റ് താരമായി ജസ്പ്രീത് ബുംറ; ഇന്ത്യൻ പേസർക്ക് ചരിത്രനേട്ടം

'Game Changer' Jasprit Bumrah is awarded the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024 🥁🥁Bumrah took 71 wickets at a stunning average of 14.92, finishing as the highest wicket taker in Test cricket in 2024.#TeamIndia | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/WHUciUK2Qb