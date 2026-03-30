ഐ.പി.എല്ലിൽ ചെന്നൈയും രാജസ്ഥാനും നേർക്കുനേർ; ടോസ് നേടിയ റോയൽസ് ഫീൽഡിങ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു

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Posted Ondate_range 30 March 2026 7:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 March 2026 7:29 PM IST
ഐ.പി.എല്ലിൽ ചെന്നൈയും രാജസ്ഥാനും നേർക്കുനേർ; ടോസ് നേടിയ റോയൽസ് ഫീൽഡിങ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തുtext_fields
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News Summary - IPL: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss and Opt to Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati.
ഗുവാഹത്തി: ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗിൽ ചെന്നൈ സൂപ്പർ കിംഗ്സും രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസും തമ്മിലുള്ള ആവേശപ്പോരാട്ടത്തിന് ഗുവാഹത്തിയിലെ ബർസപാര സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ തുടക്കമായി. ചെന്നൈ സൂപ്പര് കിംഗ്സ് ആദ്യം ബാറ്റുചെയ്യുന്നത്. ടോസ് നേടിയ രാജസ്ഥാന് ക്യാപ്റ്റന് റിയാന് പരാഗ് ആദ്യം ഫീല്ഡിങ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. തന്റെ മുൻടീമായ രാജസ്ഥാനെതിരെ സഞ്ജുവും ചെന്നൈയ്ക്കെതിരെ ജഡേജയും ഇറങ്ങുന്നതാണ് മത്സരത്തിലെ ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ കാര്യം.
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