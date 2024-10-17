Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Oct 2024 5:28 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Oct 2024 5:28 PM GMT

    ഐ.​പി.​എ​ൽ മെ​ഗാ ലേ​ലം റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നേ​ക്കും

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ലീ​ഗ് 2025 മെ​ഗാ ലേ​ലം സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​യി​ലെ റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നേ​ക്കും. ന​വം​ബ​ർ 24നും 25​നും ലേ​ലം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ൾ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഫ്രാ​ഞ്ചൈ​സി​ക​ളെ വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ച്ച​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ലേ​ലം.

    ഇ​ക്കു​റി ല​ണ്ട​ൻ, സിം​ഗ​പ്പൂ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും സം​പ്രേ​ഷ​ണ സ​മ​യം​കൂ​ടി ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് റി​യാ​ദി​ലേ​ക്കെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:BCCIRiyadhIPL 2025
    News Summary - IPL 2025: Riyadh to host mega auction on November 24, 25 as BCCI targets new markets
