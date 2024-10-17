Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Oct 2024
17 Oct 2024
ഐ.പി.എൽ മെഗാ ലേലം റിയാദിൽ നടന്നേക്കും
News Summary - IPL 2025: Riyadh to host mega auction on November 24, 25 as BCCI targets new markets
ഇക്കുറി ലണ്ടൻ, സിംഗപ്പൂർ തുടങ്ങിയ നഗരങ്ങൾ പരിഗണിച്ചെങ്കിലും സംപ്രേഷണ സമയംകൂടി കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് റിയാദിലേക്കെത്തിയത്.
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗ് 2025 മെഗാ ലേലം സൗദി അറേബ്യയിലെ റിയാദിൽ നടന്നേക്കും. നവംബർ 24നും 25നും ലേലം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കാനാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കൺട്രോൾ ബോർഡ് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നത്.
ബോർഡ് ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച ഔദ്യോഗിക പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയിട്ടില്ലെങ്കിലും ഫ്രാഞ്ചൈസികളെ വിവരമറിയിച്ചതായി റിപ്പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം ദുബൈയിലായിരുന്നു ലേലം.
ഇക്കുറി ലണ്ടൻ, സിംഗപ്പൂർ തുടങ്ങിയ നഗരങ്ങൾ പരിഗണിച്ചെങ്കിലും സംപ്രേഷണ സമയംകൂടി കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് റിയാദിലേക്കെത്തിയത്.
