ഐ.പി.എൽ; ടോസ് ഗുജറാത്തിന്, രാജസ്ഥാനെ ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനയച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 10 April 2024 2:05 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 April 2024 2:05 PM GMT
ഐ.പി.എൽ; ടോസ് ഗുജറാത്തിന്, രാജസ്ഥാനെ ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനയച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - IPL 2024 RR vs GT live
ജയ്പൂർ: ഐ.പി.എല്ലിൽ രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിൽ ടോസ് ഗുജറാത്ത് ടൈറ്റൻസിന്. ടോസ് നേടിയ ഗുജറാത്ത് ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ ശുഭ്മാൻ ഗിൽ രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസിനെ ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനയച്ചു. മഴയെ തുടർന്ന് വൈകിയാണ് മത്സരം ആരംഭിക്കുന്നത്.
കളിച്ച നാല് മത്സരങ്ങളും ജയിച്ച് പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതാണ് സഞ്ജു സാംസൺ നയിക്കുന്ന രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ്. അതേസമയം, അഞ്ച് മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ രണ്ട് വിജയവും മൂന്ന് തോൽവിയുമായി ഏഴാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഗുജറാത്ത് ടൈറ്റൻസ്.
