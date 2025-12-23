Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 7:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 7:41 AM IST

    ഇന്ത്യ-ശ്രീലങ്ക രണ്ടാം വനിത ട്വന്റി20 ഇന്ന്

    ഇന്ത്യ-ശ്രീലങ്ക രണ്ടാം വനിത ട്വന്റി20 ഇന്ന്
    വിശാഖപട്ടണം: ശ്രീലങ്കക്കെതിരായ അഞ്ച് മത്സരപരമ്പരയിലെ രണ്ടാം വനിത ട്വന്റി20 ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത് നടക്കും. ആദ്യ മത്സരം എട്ട് വിക്കറ്റിന് ജയിച്ച ആതിഥേയർ 1-0ത്തിന് മുന്നിലാണ്. ലങ്കയെ ഇന്ത്യൻ ബൗളർമാർ 121 റൺസിലൊതുക്കിയപ്പോൾ അർധശതകം നേടിയ ജെമീമ റോഡ്രിഗസിന്റെ മികവിൽ അനായാസം ലക്ഷ്യം കണ്ടു.

    TAGS:Cricket NewsIndia-Sri LankaWomen's T20Sports News
    News Summary - India-Sri Lanka 2nd Women's T20 today
