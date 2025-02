𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤: An excellent batting performance has propelled #TeamIndia to 356-10, the second-highest ODI total at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shubman Gill (112) struck an elegant century while Shreyas Iyer (78) and Virat Kohli (52) contributed with half-centuries.… pic.twitter.com/wqSVpYlV02