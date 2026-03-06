Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 6 March 2026 6:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 March 2026 6:59 AM IST

    ഇന്ത്യ-ആസ്ട്രേലിയ വനിത ടെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്നുമുതൽ

    ഇന്ത്യ-ആസ്ട്രേലിയ വനിത ടെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്നുമുതൽ
    ആസ്ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരായ ടെസ്റ്റിന് മുന്നോടിയായി ഫോട്ടോക്ക് പോസ് ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ നായിക ഹർമൻപ്രീത് കൗർ

    പെർത്ത്: ഇന്ത്യൻ വനിത ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടീമിന്റെ ആസ്ട്രേലിയൻ പര്യടനത്തിലെ ഏക ടെസ്റ്റ് മത്സരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച തുടങ്ങും. പകലും രാത്രിയുമായി നടക്കുന്ന പിങ്ക് ബാൾ ടെസ്റ്റിനാണ് വാക സ്റ്റേഡിയം വേദിയാവുന്നത്. ഹർമൻപ്രീത് കൗർ നയിക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമിൽനിന്ന് പരിക്ക് കാരണം പേസർ രേണുക സിങ് പുറത്തായിട്ടുണ്ട്. ട്വന്റി20 പരമ്പര 2-1ന് നേടിയ ആതിഥേയർ ഏകദിനത്തിൽ 0-3ന് അടിയറവ് പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:india australiawomen's cricketTest Cricketharmanpreet kaur
