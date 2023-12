സൂപ്പർ സഞ്ജു; സെഞ്ചുറിക്കരുത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് മികച്ച സ്കോർ

𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃



The wait is over! @IamSanjuSamson scores his first century for India and it has come off 110 balls in the decider at Paarl. 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/nSIIL6gzER #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/DmOcsNiBwC