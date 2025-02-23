Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Cricket
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 2:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 2:36 PM IST

    ചാമ്പ്യൻസ് ട്രോഫി: ഇന്ത്യക്കെതിരെ പാകിസ്താൻ ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യും

    ind vs pak 90897
    ദുബൈ: ഐ.​സി.​സി ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​സ് ട്രോ​ഫിയിലെ ഇന്ത്യ-പാക് മത്സരത്തിൽ ടോസ് നേടിയ പാകിസ്താൻ ബാറ്റിങ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ദുബൈ ഇന്‍റർനാഷണൽ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് മത്സരം.

    ടീം

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ: രോ​ഹി​ത് ശ​ർ​മ (ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ), ശു​ഭ്മ​ൻ ഗി​ൽ, വി​രാ​ട് കോ​ഹ്‌​ലി, ശ്രേ​യ​സ് അ​യ്യ​ർ, അക്ഷർ പട്ടേൽ, കെ.​എ​ൽ രാ​ഹു​ൽ, ഹാ​ർ​ദി​ക് പാ​ണ്ഡ്യ, ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര ജ​ദേ​ജ, ഹ​ർ​ഷി​ത് റാ​ണ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷ​മി, കു​ൽ​ദീ​പ് യാ​ദ​വ്.

    പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റി​സ്‌​വാ​ൻ (ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ), സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ അ​ലി ആ​ഗ, ബാ​ബ​ർ അ​അ്സം, ഇ​മാ​മു​ൽ ഹ​ഖ്, ക​മ്രാ​ൻ ഗു​ലാം, സൗ​ദ് ഷ​ക്കീ​ൽ, ത്വ​യ്യ​ബ് താ​ഹി​ർ, ഷ​ഹീ​ൻ ഷാ ​അ​ഫ്രീ​ദി, ന​സീം ഷാ, ഹാ​രി​സ് റ​ഊ​ഫ്, അ​ബ്രാ​ർ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്.

    TAGS:ICC Champions Trophycricket newsIndia vs Pak
