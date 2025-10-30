cancel By മാധ്യമം ലേഖകൻ Listen to this Article മുംബൈ: വനിത ഏകദിന ലോകകപ്പിൽ രണ്ടാം സെമിയിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കെതിരെ ടോസ് നേടി ആദ്യം ബാറ്റുചെയ്ത ആസ്ട്രേലിയ ശക്തമായി നിലയിൽ. 28 ഓവറിൽ രണ്ടുവിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തിൽ 181 റൺസ് എന്ന നിലയിലാണ്. ഫീബ് ലിച്ച്‌ഫീൽഡിന്റെ തകർപ്പൻ സെഞ്ച്വറിയാണ് ഓസീസ് ഇന്നിങ്സിന് കരുത്തേകിയത്. 93 പന്തുകൾ നേരിട്ട ലിച്ച്‌ഫീൽഡ് 17 ഫോറും മൂന്ന് സിക്സും ഉൾപ്പെടെ 119 റൺസെടുത്താണ് പുറത്താകുന്നത്. ഓപണറും ക്യാപ്റ്റനുമായ അലീസ ഹീലി അഞ്ച് റൺസെടുത്ത് പുറത്തായി. 57 പന്തിൽ 45 റൺസെടുത്ത എല്ലിസ് പെറിയും ഒരു റൺസെടുത്ത് ബെത്ത് മൂണിയുമാണ് ക്രീസിൽ. ക്രാന്തി ഗൗഡിനും അമൻജോത് കൗറിനുമാണ് വിക്കറ്റ്.

Show Full Article

News Summary -

Australia make a strong start against India in the second semi-final of the Women's ODI World Cup