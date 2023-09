സിംഹളവീര്യം തവിടുപൊടിയാക്കി സിറാജ്, ലങ്ക കേവലം 50 റൺസിന് പുറത്ത്

Mohammed Siraj in the Powerplay in the Asia Cup final:



0,0,0,0,0,0 - 1st over

W,0,W,W,4,W - 2nd over

0,0,0,W,0,1 - 3rd over

1,0,0,0,0,0 - 4th over

0,1,0,0,0,0 - 5th over



One of the Greatest spells ever in ODI history,Miyann🔥