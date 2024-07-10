Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Cricket
    date_range 10 July 2024 1:51 AM GMT
    date_range 10 July 2024 1:51 AM GMT

    ആ​ൻ​ഡേ​ഴ്സ​ണി​ന്റെ വി​ര​മി​ക്ക​ൽ ടെ​സ്റ്റ് ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ

    James Anderson
    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് പേ​സ് ബൗ​ളി​ങ് ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സം ജെ​യിം​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡേ​ഴ്സ​ണി​ന്റെ ക​രി​യ​റി​ലെ അ​വ​സാ​ന ടെ​സ്റ്റ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ന്ന് തു​ട​ക്കം. ച​രി​ത്ര​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ​മാ‍യ ലോ​ർ​ഡ്സി​ൽ വെ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ​ഡീ​സാ​ണ് ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ടി​ന്റെ എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ൾ. പ​ര​മ്പ​ര​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് ടെ​സ്റ്റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും ലോ​ർ​ഡ്സി​ൽ വി​ര​മി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ൻ​ഡേ​ഴ്സ​ൺ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ടെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ 700 വി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വീ​ഴ്ത്തി​യ ആ​ദ്യ പേ​സ​റാ​ണ് 41കാ​ര​ൻ.

