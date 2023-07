ഒരോവറിൽ പിറന്നത് 48 റൺസ്, ഏഴു സിക്സുകൾ; റൺ മഴ കാബൂൾ പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗിൽ -വിഡിയോ

48 runs from 1 over. @Sediq_Atal26 is now in the cricketing history books. Equalled Rituraj Gaikwad's 7 sixes in an over. Poor Amir Zazai, almost escaped a heartache. This 💯 must open the doors of international cricket & leagues for Atal. 🇦🇫 #FutureStar #WorldRecord #SevenSixes pic.twitter.com/Ntt0lkZVUm