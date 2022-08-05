Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
Login
exit_to_app
Latest
തെളിഞ്ഞത്​ ഞെട്ടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന തട്ടിപ്പുകൾ; ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി ഓഫിസുകളിൽ വിജിലൻസ്​ മിന്നൽ പരിശോധന
Kerala
തെളിഞ്ഞത്​ ഞെട്ടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന തട്ടിപ്പുകൾ; ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി ഓഫിസുകളിൽ...
access_time 2022-08-05T23:58:36+05:30
തായ്‍വാനിലെ തീക്കളിക്ക് പിന്നിൽ?play_circle_outline
Loka Varam
തായ്‍വാനിലെ തീക്കളിക്ക് പിന്നിൽ?
access_time 2022-08-05T23:58:26+05:30
കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്: ഗുസ്തിയിൽ സ്വർണവേട്ട
Sports
കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്: ഗുസ്തിയിൽ സ്വർണവേട്ട
access_time 2022-08-05T23:57:54+05:30
car accident
Kerala
പാറേച്ചാലുകാർ കാത്തു; നാല് ജീവനുകൾ
access_time 2022-08-05T23:55:08+05:30
കരുവന്നൂർ​; കാലാവധിയെത്തിയ നിക്ഷേപം തിരികെ നൽകാൻ 35 കോടി
Kerala
കരുവന്നൂർ​; കാലാവധിയെത്തിയ നിക്ഷേപം തിരികെ നൽകാൻ 35 കോടി
access_time 2022-08-05T23:51:40+05:30
സഹകരണ ബാങ്കുകളുടെ പ്രതിസന്ധി തരണം ചെയ്യാൻ 500 കോടിയുടെ സഞ്ചിതനിധി
Kerala
സഹകരണ ബാങ്കുകളുടെ പ്രതിസന്ധി തരണം ചെയ്യാൻ 500 കോടിയുടെ സഞ്ചിതനിധി
access_time 2022-08-05T23:49:44+05:30
MIDDLE EAST
Countries arrow_drop_down
അൽഉലയിൽ വിസ്മയമായി 550 ദശലക്ഷം വർഷം പഴക്കമുള്ള മത്സ്യപ്പാറ
Nature
അൽഉലയിൽ വിസ്മയമായി 550 ദശലക്ഷം വർഷം പഴക്കമുള്ള 'മത്സ്യപ്പാറ'
access_time 2022-08-05T22:17:38+05:30
സൗദിയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ച കുമാറിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം ശനിയാഴ്ച​ നാട്ടിലെത്തും
Saudi Arabia
സൗദിയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ച കുമാറിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം ശനിയാഴ്ച​...
access_time 2022-08-05T21:34:42+05:30
ഹൈവേകളിൽ ടോൾ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുമെന്ന വാർത്ത നിഷേധിച്ച് സൗദി ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രാലയം
Saudi Arabia
ഹൈവേകളിൽ ടോൾ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുമെന്ന വാർത്ത നിഷേധിച്ച് സൗദി ഗതാഗത
access_time 2022-08-05T21:11:34+05:30
സൗദി ബജറ്റിൽ ആറുമാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ 77.9 ശതകോടി റിയാൽ മിച്ചം
Saudi Arabia
സൗദി ബജറ്റിൽ ആറുമാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ 77.9 ശതകോടി റിയാൽ മിച്ചം
access_time 2022-08-05T20:52:39+05:30
Umrah Pilgrimage
Saudi Arabia
ഉംറവിസയിൽ സൗദിയിലെ ഏത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലും ഇറങ്ങാം
access_time 2022-08-05T19:54:31+05:30
റിയാദിന് സമീപം സാജിറിൽ കൊടുങ്കാറ്റിൽ വ്യാപക നാശം
Saudi Arabia
റിയാദിന് സമീപം സാജിറിൽ കൊടുങ്കാറ്റിൽ വ്യാപക നാശം
access_time 2022-08-05T18:50:44+05:30
നാട്ടുവിശേഷം
Districts arrow_drop_down
nisam, chandrabose murder
Kerala
ചന്ദ്രബോസ് വധക്കേസിലെ പ്രതി നിഷാമിനെതിരെ കേസ്: പിന്നിൽ...
access_time 2022-08-05T23:10:12+05:30
cochin refinery
Kerala
നാലു വർഷം പുറത്ത്, വിരമിക്കൽ ദിവസം ജോലിയിൽ പുനഃപ്രവേശിച്ച് റിഫൈനറി...
access_time 2022-08-05T23:02:20+05:30
Irshad Missing
Kerala
ഇര്‍ഷാദിന്റെ മരണം: 18 ദിവസം താമസിച്ച വയനാട്ടിലെ ലോഡ്ജില്‍ പൊലീസ്...
access_time 2022-08-05T22:52:32+05:30
chakki-gopi
Crime
മദ്യപിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ തര്‍ക്കം, വയോധികയുടെ മരണം കൊലപാതകമെന്ന് തെളിഞ്ഞു;...
access_time 2022-08-05T22:32:39+05:30
Thottankara biju
Kerala
യുവാവിനെ തോട്ടില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി
access_time 2022-08-05T22:22:11+05:30
Deepak Missing Case
Kerala
എങ്കിൽ ദീപക് എവിടെ?, കണ്ടെത്താനുള്ള ഊർജിത ശ്രമത്തിൽ പൊലീസ്
access_time 2022-08-05T21:53:06+05:30
exit_to_app
Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightകോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്:...
Sports
Posted On
date_range 5 Aug 2022 6:27 PM GMT
Updated On
date_range 2022-08-05T23:57:54+05:30

കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്: ഗുസ്തിയിൽ സ്വർണവേട്ട

text_fields
bookmark_border
ബജ്റങ് പൂനിയക്കും സാക്ഷി മാലിക്കിനും ദീപക് പൂനിയക്കും സ്വർണം; അൻഷു മാലിക്കിന് വെള്ളി
കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്: ഗുസ്തിയിൽ സ്വർണവേട്ട
cancel
camera_alt

കോ​മ​ൺ​വെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഗെ​യിം​സ് ഗു​സ്തി 65 കി. ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം

സെ​മി ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ബ​ജ്റ​ങ്

പൂ​നി​യ (ചു​വ​പ്പ് ജ​ഴ്സി)

ബ​ർ​മി​ങ്ഹാം: കോ​മ​ൺ​വെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഗെ​യിം​സ് ഗു​സ്തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് മെ​ഡ​ൽ​ക്കൊ​യ്ത്ത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഇന്ത്യ മൂന്നു സ്വർണവും ഒരു വെള്ളിയും നേടി.

പു​രു​ഷന്മാരുടെ 65 കി. വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ബജ്റങ് പൂനിയയും 86 വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ദീപക് പൂനിയയും വനിതകളുടെ 62 കി. വിഭാഗത്തിൽ സാക്ഷി മാലികും സ്വർണം നേടിയപ്പോൾ വനിതകളുടെ 57 കി. വിഭാഗത്തിൽ അൻഷു മാലിക് വെള്ളി കരസ്ഥമാക്കി.

ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ, ടേ​ബി​ൾ ടെ​ന്നി​സ്, ലോ​ൺ ബോ​ൾ​സ്, സ്ക്വാ​ഷ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ന്നേ​റി.

Show Full Article
TAGS:Commonwealth Games sakshi malik Bajrang Punia deepak punia 
News Summary - Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 8: Sakshi, Bajrang and Deepak win gold
OTHER STORIES
Next Story
Similar Posts
മെഡൽ ഗോദ; ര​ണ്ടു പൂ​നി​യ​മാ​രും ര​ണ്ടു മാ​ലി​ക്കു​മാ​രും ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ക​ട​ന്ന് മെ​ഡ​ലു​റ​പ്പി​ച്ചു
Other Games

മെഡൽ ഗോദ; ര​ണ്ടു പൂ​നി​യ​മാ​രും ര​ണ്ടു മാ​ലി​ക്കു​മാ​രും ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ...

access_time 2022-08-05T22:35:20+05:30
A Special One: PM On Murali Sreeshankars CWG Long Jump Silver
Events

ശ്രീശങ്കറിന് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി

access_time 2022-08-05T11:01:58+05:30
Indian boxing team
Other Games

കൊയ്ത്തിനൊരുങ്ങി ബോക്സർമാർ, ഇ​തു​വ​രെ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​യ​ത് 6 മെ​ഡ​ൽ

access_time 2022-08-04T23:52:19+05:30
indian cricket team
Cricket

കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്: ക്രിക്കറ്റിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ വനിതകൾ സെമിയിൽ

access_time 2022-08-04T23:46:31+05:30
thejeswar sankar
Other Games

കോ​ട​തി ക​ട​ന്ന് ഹൈ​ജം​പ് ബാ​റി​നു മു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ച​രി​ത്ര​മാ​യി...

access_time 2022-08-04T23:41:05+05:30
hima das
Other Games

ഹിമ സെമിയിൽ; മഞ്ജു ഫൈനലിൽ

access_time 2022-08-04T23:35:52+05:30
indian football
hockey

കോ​മ​ൺ​വെ​ൽ​ത്ത് പുരുഷ ഹോക്കിയിലും ഇന്ത്യ സെമിയിൽ

access_time 2022-08-04T23:26:51+05:30
മെ​ഡ​ൽ​തേ​ടി ശ്രീ​ശ​ങ്ക​റും അ​നീ​സും ഇ​ന്ന് ലോ​ങ് ജം​പ് ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങും
Sports

മെ​ഡ​ൽ​തേ​ടി ശ്രീ​ശ​ങ്ക​റും അ​നീ​സും ഇ​ന്ന് ലോ​ങ് ജം​പ്...

access_time 2022-08-04T07:32:18+05:30
കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് അഞ്ചാം സ്വർണം; ടേബിൾടെന്നീസിൽ മെഡൽ
Sports

കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് അഞ്ചാം സ്വർണം; ടേബിൾടെന്നീസിൽ മെഡൽ

access_time 2022-08-02T21:12:06+05:30
കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്; ഭാരോദ്വഹനത്തിലൂടെ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് വീണ്ടും സ്വർണം
Other Games

കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്; ഭാരോദ്വഹനത്തിലൂടെ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് വീണ്ടും സ്വർണം

access_time 2022-08-01T08:17:17+05:30
പാൻ കടയിൽനിന്ന് കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ് വെള്ളി മെഡൽ ജേതാവിലേക്ക്; അറിയാം സാങ്കേത് സാർഗറിന്റെ ജീവിതം
Other Games

പാൻ കടയിൽനിന്ന് കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ് വെള്ളി മെഡൽ ജേതാവിലേക്ക്; അറിയാം...

access_time 2022-07-30T21:48:31+05:30
sanket Mahadev Sargar
Sports

കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ആദ്യ മെഡൽ; ഭാരോദ്വഹനത്തിൽ സാങ്കേത്...

access_time 2022-07-30T16:06:44+05:30
അർജുന അവാർഡിനായി ഇനിയും ഏത്​ മെഡലാണ്​ നേടേണ്ടത്​​ -മോദിയോട്​ സാക്ഷി മാലിക്​
Other Games

അർജുന അവാർഡിനായി ഇനിയും ഏത്​ മെഡലാണ്​ നേടേണ്ടത്​​ -മോദിയോട്​ സാക്ഷി...

access_time 2020-08-22T19:28:24+05:30
X
X