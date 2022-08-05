കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്: ഗുസ്തിയിൽ സ്വർണവേട്ട

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ്: ഗുസ്തിയിൽ സ്വർണവേട്ടtext_fields
News Summary - Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 8: Sakshi, Bajrang and Deepak win gold
ബർമിങ്ഹാം: കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ഗെയിംസ് ഗുസ്തിയിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് മെഡൽക്കൊയ്ത്ത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഇന്ത്യ മൂന്നു സ്വർണവും ഒരു വെള്ളിയും നേടി.
പുരുഷന്മാരുടെ 65 കി. വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ബജ്റങ് പൂനിയയും 86 വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ദീപക് പൂനിയയും വനിതകളുടെ 62 കി. വിഭാഗത്തിൽ സാക്ഷി മാലികും സ്വർണം നേടിയപ്പോൾ വനിതകളുടെ 57 കി. വിഭാഗത്തിൽ അൻഷു മാലിക് വെള്ളി കരസ്ഥമാക്കി.
ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ, ടേബിൾ ടെന്നിസ്, ലോൺ ബോൾസ്, സ്ക്വാഷ് തുടങ്ങിയവയിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ താരങ്ങൾ മുന്നേറി.
