സിംഗപ്പൂർ ഓപൺ: ട്രീസ-ഗായത്രി സഖ്യം സെമിയിൽ പുറത്ത്

Posted Ondate_range 1 Jun 2024 5:08 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 Jun 2024 5:08 PM GMT
സിംഗപ്പൂർ ഓപൺ: ട്രീസ-ഗായത്രി സഖ്യം സെമിയിൽ പുറത്ത്text_fields
News Summary - Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri combine out of semis
സിംഗപ്പൂർ: ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ട്രീസ ജോളി-ഗായത്രി ഗോപീചന്ദ് സഖ്യത്തിന്റെ സ്വപ്നമുന്നേറ്റത്തിന് അന്ത്യം. സിംഗപ്പൂർ ഓപൺ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ വനിത ഡബ്ൾസ് സെമി ഫൈനലിൽ ഇവർ തോറ്റ് പുറത്തായി. ലോക നാലാം നമ്പറുകാരായ ജപ്പാന്റെ നാമി മത്സ്യൂയാമ-ചിഹാരു ഷിദ ജോടിയോട് 23-21, 21-11 സ്കോറിനാണ് കീഴടങ്ങിയത്.
