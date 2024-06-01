Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightOther Gameschevron_rightBadmintonchevron_rightസിംഗപ്പൂർ ഓപൺ:...
    Badminton
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:08 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:08 PM GMT

    സിംഗപ്പൂർ ഓപൺ: ട്രീസ-ഗായത്രി സഖ്യം സെമിയിൽ പുറത്ത്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സിംഗപ്പൂർ ഓപൺ: ട്രീസ-ഗായത്രി സഖ്യം സെമിയിൽ പുറത്ത്
    cancel

    സിംഗപ്പൂർ: ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ട്രീസ ജോളി-ഗായത്രി ഗോപീചന്ദ് സഖ്യത്തിന്റെ സ്വപ്നമുന്നേറ്റത്തിന് അന്ത്യം. സിംഗപ്പൂർ ഓപൺ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ വനിത ഡബ്ൾസ് സെമി ഫൈനലിൽ ഇവർ തോറ്റ് പുറത്തായി. ലോക നാലാം നമ്പറുകാരായ ജപ്പാന്റെ നാമി മത്സ്യൂയാമ-ചിഹാരു ഷിദ ജോടിയോട് 23-21, 21-11 സ്കോറിനാണ് കീഴടങ്ങിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Treesa JollyGayatri GopichandSingapore Open 2024
    News Summary - Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri combine out of semis
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick