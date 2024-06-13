Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    പ്രണോയ് ആസ്ട്രേലിയ ഓപൺ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ക്വാർട്ടറിൽ

    പ്രണോയ് ആസ്ട്രേലിയ ഓപൺ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ക്വാർട്ടറിൽ
    സിഡ്നി: മലയാളി താരം എച്ച്.എസ്. പ്രണോയ് ആസ്ട്രേലിയ ഓപൺ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ക്വാർട്ടർ ഫൈനലിൽ. ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ മിഷ സിൽബർമാനെയാണ് അഞ്ചാം സീഡായ പ്രണോയ് തോൽപിച്ചത്.

    സ്കോർ: 21-17, 21-15. ജപ്പാന്റെ കൊഡായ് നരോകയാണ് ക്വാർട്ടറിൽ പ്രണോയിയുടെ എതിരാളി. ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കിരൺ ജോർജ് ജപ്പാന്റെ കെന്റ നിഷിമോട്ടോയോട് തോറ്റ് പുറത്തായി. വനിതകളിൽ എട്ടാം സീഡ് ആകർഷി കശ്യപ് ആസ്ട്രേലിയയുടെ കയ് കീ ബെർനിസിനെ തോൽപിച്ച് ക്വാർട്ടറിലെത്തി.

    HS Prannoy Australia Open Badminton
