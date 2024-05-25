Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Badminton
    Posted On
    date_range 24 May 2024 6:30 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2024 6:30 PM GMT

    മലേഷ്യൻ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്: സിന്ധു സെമിയിൽ

    മലേഷ്യൻ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്: സിന്ധു സെമിയിൽ
    ക്വാ​ലാ​ലം​പു​ർ: മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ വ​നി​ത സിം​ഗി​ൾ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ പി.​വി. സി​ന്ധു സെ​മി​യി​ൽ. മൂ​ന്ന് സെ​റ്റ് നീ​ണ്ട പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ടോ​പ് സീ​ഡ് ഹാ​ൻ യു​വി​നെ 21-13 14-21 21-12ന് ​ക​ട​ന്നാ​ണ് ഏ​ഷ്യ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ലെ തോ​ൽ​വി​ക്ക് മ​ധു​ര പ്ര​തി​കാ​രം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു താ​ര​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്മി​ത ചാ​ലി​ഹ ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ചൈ​നീ​സ് താ​രം ഷാ​ങ് യി ​മാ​നോ​ട് തോ​റ്റ് പു​റ​ത്താ​യി.

    TAGS:PV SindhuMalaysia Masters 2024 badminton
    News Summary - Malaysia Masters 2024 badminton: PV Sindhu beats top seed Han Yue to storm into semi-finals
