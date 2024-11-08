കൊറിയ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്: കിരൺ ജോർജ് സെമിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കൊറിയ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്: കിരൺ ജോർജ് സെമിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Kiran George Enters in Semi of Korea Masters
സോൾ: ജപ്പാൻ താരം തകുമ ഒബായാഷിയെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മലയാളി താരം കിരൺ ജോർജ് കൊറിയ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് സൂപ്പർ 300 ടൂർണമെന്റ് സെമിയിൽ. ക്വാർട്ടർ ഫൈനലിൽ അഞ്ചാം സീഡായ ജപ്പാൻ താരത്തെ 21-14, 21-16ന് നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകൾക്കാണ് താരം വീഴ്ത്തിയത്. നേരത്തേ രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിൽ ലോക 44ാം നമ്പറായ കിരൺ ജോർജ് ചൈനീസ് തായ്പേയിയുടെ രണ്ടാം സീഡ് ചി യു ജെനിനെ 21-17, 19-21, 21-17ന് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. ലോക അഞ്ചാം നമ്പർ താരം തായ്ലൻഡിന്റെ കുൻലാവുഡ് വിറ്റിഡ്സനാണ് സെമിയിൽ എതിരാളി.
