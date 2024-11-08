Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Badminton
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 5:53 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 5:53 PM GMT

    കൊറിയ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്: കിരൺ ജോർജ് സെമിയിൽ

    കൊറിയ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്: കിരൺ ജോർജ് സെമിയിൽ
    സോ​ൾ: ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ താ​രം ത​കു​മ ഒ​ബാ​യാ​ഷി​യെ വീ​ഴ്ത്തി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി താ​രം കി​ര​ൺ ജോ​ർ​ജ് കൊ​റി​യ മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ 300 ടൂ​ർ​ണ​​മെ​ന്റ് സെ​മി​യി​ൽ. ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചാം സീ​ഡാ​യ ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ താ​ര​ത്തെ 21-14, 21-16ന് ​നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള സെ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് താ​രം വീ​ഴ്ത്തി​യ​ത്. നേ​ര​ത്തേ ര​ണ്ടാം റൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ലോ​ക 44ാം ന​മ്പ​റാ​യ കി​ര​ൺ ജോ​ർ​ജ് ചൈ​നീ​സ് താ​യ്പേ​യി​യു​ടെ ര​ണ്ടാം സീ​ഡ് ചി ​യു​ ജെ​നി​നെ 21-17, 19-21, 21-17ന് ​പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. ലോ​ക അ​ഞ്ചാം ന​മ്പ​ർ താ​രം താ​യ്‍ല​ൻ​ഡി​ന്റെ കു​ൻ​ലാ​വു​ഡ് വി​റ്റി​ഡ്സ​നാ​ണ് സെ​മി​യി​ൽ എ​തി​രാ​ളി.

