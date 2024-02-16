Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightOther Gameschevron_rightBadmintonchevron_rightഏഷ്യൻ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ...
    Badminton
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2024 5:28 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2024 5:28 PM GMT

    ഏഷ്യൻ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ്: മെഡലുറപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ വനിതകൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഏഷ്യൻ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ്: മെഡലുറപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ വനിതകൾ
    cancel

    ക്വാലാലംപുർ: ഏഷ്യൻ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ഹോങ്കോങ്ങിനെ നിലംപരിശാക്കി സെമിയും മെഡലും ഉറപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ വനിതകൾ.

    പി.വി. സിന്ധു, അഷ്മിത ചാലിഹ എന്നിവർ സിംഗിൾസിലും അശ്വിനി പൊന്നപ്പ-തനിഷ ക്രാസ്റ്റോ സഖ്യം ഡബ്ൾസിലും വമ്പൻ ജയങ്ങൾ പിടിച്ചാണ് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് മെഡൽ ഉറപ്പാക്കിയത്. നേരത്തെ ടോപ് സീഡുകളായ ചൈനയെ വീഴ്ത്തിയ ടീം ഹോങ്കോങ്ങിനെതിരെയും ജയിച്ച് ഗ്രൂപ് ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായിരുന്നു.

    ജപ്പാൻ-ചൈന രണ്ടാം ക്വാർട്ടർ ജേതാക്കളാകും ഇന്ത്യക്ക് അവസാന നാലിലെ എതിരാളികൾ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:asian badminton championship
    News Summary - Asian Badminton Championship: Indian women clinched medals
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X