ഏഷ്യൻ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ്: മെഡലുറപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ വനിതകൾ

Posted Ondate_range 16 Feb 2024 5:28 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 Feb 2024 5:28 PM GMT
ഏഷ്യൻ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ്: മെഡലുറപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ വനിതകൾtext_fields
News Summary - Asian Badminton Championship: Indian women clinched medals
ക്വാലാലംപുർ: ഏഷ്യൻ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ഹോങ്കോങ്ങിനെ നിലംപരിശാക്കി സെമിയും മെഡലും ഉറപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ വനിതകൾ.
പി.വി. സിന്ധു, അഷ്മിത ചാലിഹ എന്നിവർ സിംഗിൾസിലും അശ്വിനി പൊന്നപ്പ-തനിഷ ക്രാസ്റ്റോ സഖ്യം ഡബ്ൾസിലും വമ്പൻ ജയങ്ങൾ പിടിച്ചാണ് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് മെഡൽ ഉറപ്പാക്കിയത്. നേരത്തെ ടോപ് സീഡുകളായ ചൈനയെ വീഴ്ത്തിയ ടീം ഹോങ്കോങ്ങിനെതിരെയും ജയിച്ച് ഗ്രൂപ് ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായിരുന്നു.
ജപ്പാൻ-ചൈന രണ്ടാം ക്വാർട്ടർ ജേതാക്കളാകും ഇന്ത്യക്ക് അവസാന നാലിലെ എതിരാളികൾ.
