Madhyamam
    Sports
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 10:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 10:39 PM IST

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​ഡോ​ർ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്: ആ​ൻ​സി​ക്ക് വെ​ങ്ക​ലം

    മെ​ഡ​ലു​മാ​യി ആ​ൻ​സി സോ​ജ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    ടി​യാ​ൻ​ജി​ൻ (ചൈ​ന): ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​ഡോ​ർ അ​ത്‍ല​റ്റി​ക്സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി താ​രം ആ​ൻ​സി സോ​ജ​ന് ലോ​ങ് ജം​പി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ക​ലം. തൃ​ശൂ​ർ നാ​ട്ടി​ക സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ ആ​ൻ​സി വ​നി​ത ലോ​ങ് ജം​പി​ൽ 6.21 മീ​റ്റ​ർ ചാ​ടി​യാ​ണ് നേ​ട്ടം കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഹൈ​ജം​പ് വ​നി​ത​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​യി പൂ​ജ വെ​ള്ളി​യും പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രി​ൽ ജെ. ​ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ് റാം ​വെ​ങ്ക​ല​വും സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:asian indoor championshipbronze
    News Summary - Asian Indoor Championship: Anzi wins bronze
