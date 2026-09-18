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Madhyamam
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    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗെ​യിം​സിൽ ​പു​രു​ഷ കോ​ച്ചി​നും ശി​ഷ്യ​ക്കും ഒ​രു മു​റി; വിവാദത്തി​നൊ​ടു​വി​ൽ പ​രി​ഹാ​രം

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    Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak
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    ന​ഗാ​യോ: ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗെ​യിം​സ് താ​മ​സ പി​ഴ​വു​ക​ളി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ച കേ​സാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വ​നി​താ ജിം​നാ​സ്റ്റി​ക്സ് താ​രം പ്ര​ണ​തി നാ​യ​കി​ന്റേ​ത്.

    ഗെ​യിം​സി​നെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ കോ​ച്ചി​നും ശി​ഷ്യ​ക്കും താ​മ​സി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക്രൂ​സ് ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ ഒ​രേ​മു​റി. ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി​യു​മാ​യി കോ​ച്ച് അ​ശോ​ക് മി​ശ്ര​യും, പ്ര​ണ​തി​യും രംഗ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​തോ​ടെ പി.​ടി. ഉ​ഷ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക് ​അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ടു. ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഏ​റെ വൈ​കി 1.30ഓ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​ർ​ക്കും പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം മു​റി​ക​ൾ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച് പ്ര​ശ്നം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

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    News Summary - Asian Games: Coach and Gymnast Pranati Nayak Assigned Same Room on Cruise Ship, Issue Resolved After Controversy
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