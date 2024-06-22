Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 22 Jun 2024 5:22 PM GMT
    date_range 22 Jun 2024 5:22 PM GMT

    അമ്പെയ്ത്ത് ലോകകപ്പ്: മൂന്ന് സ്റ്റേജിലും ജേതാക്കളായി വനിത കോംപൗണ്ട് ടീം

    അമ്പെയ്ത്ത് ലോകകപ്പ്: മൂന്ന് സ്റ്റേജിലും ജേതാക്കളായി വനിത കോംപൗണ്ട് ടീം
    അൻതല്യ (തുർക്കിയ): അമ്പെയ്ത്ത് ലോകകപ്പിന്റെ സ്റ്റേജ് 3 പോരാട്ടത്തിലും സ്വർണം നേടി ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വനിത കോംപൗണ്ട് ടീം. ജ്യോതി സുരേഖ വെന്നം, അദിതി സ്വാമി, പ്രണീത് കൗർ എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ സംഘമാണ് സ്വപ്നനേട്ടം സ്വർണമാക്കിയത്.

    എസ്തോണിയ ടീമിനെ ഇവർ 232-229ന് തോൽപിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഏപ്രിൽ, മേയ് മാസങ്ങളിൽ നടന്ന ആദ്യ രണ്ട് സ്റ്റേജിലും ഇന്ത്യക്കായിരുന്നു സ്വർണം. അതേസമയം, പുരുഷ കോംപൗണ്ട് വ്യക്തിഗത ഇനത്തിൽ പ്രിയാൻഷിന് വെള്ളി ലഭിച്ചു.

    TAGS:archery world cup
