അമ്പെയ്ത്ത് ലോകകപ്പ്: മൂന്ന് സ്റ്റേജിലും ജേതാക്കളായി വനിത കോംപൗണ്ട് ടീം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Jun 2024 5:22 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Jun 2024 5:22 PM GMT
അമ്പെയ്ത്ത് ലോകകപ്പ്: മൂന്ന് സ്റ്റേജിലും ജേതാക്കളായി വനിത കോംപൗണ്ട് ടീംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Archery World Cup: Indian compound women’s team achieves hat-trick of gold medals
അൻതല്യ (തുർക്കിയ): അമ്പെയ്ത്ത് ലോകകപ്പിന്റെ സ്റ്റേജ് 3 പോരാട്ടത്തിലും സ്വർണം നേടി ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വനിത കോംപൗണ്ട് ടീം. ജ്യോതി സുരേഖ വെന്നം, അദിതി സ്വാമി, പ്രണീത് കൗർ എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ സംഘമാണ് സ്വപ്നനേട്ടം സ്വർണമാക്കിയത്.
എസ്തോണിയ ടീമിനെ ഇവർ 232-229ന് തോൽപിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഏപ്രിൽ, മേയ് മാസങ്ങളിൽ നടന്ന ആദ്യ രണ്ട് സ്റ്റേജിലും ഇന്ത്യക്കായിരുന്നു സ്വർണം. അതേസമയം, പുരുഷ കോംപൗണ്ട് വ്യക്തിഗത ഇനത്തിൽ പ്രിയാൻഷിന് വെള്ളി ലഭിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story