‘വിജയത്തിലേക്കുള്ള ചെറിയ ചുവടുവെപ്പ്’; ബ്രിജ് ഭൂഷണെതിരെ കുറ്റം ചുമത്താനുള്ള ഉത്തരവിൽ പ്രതികരിച്ച് സാക്ഷി മാലിക്

On Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court framing charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestler Sakshee Malikkh says, "This is a step forward to our long struggle. This fight wasn't for ourselves but for the future generations. What we faced, should not be faced by the younger… https://t.co/UadAOtUYAD pic.twitter.com/NsmxWawA16