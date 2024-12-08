Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Viral
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:31 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:31 PM GMT

    പെട്രോൾ പമ്പ് ഓഫീസിൽ കയറി ആദ്യം പ്രാർഥന; പിന്നാലെ മോഷണം, സി.സി.ടി.വി ദൃശ്യം പുറത്ത്

    പെട്രോൾ പമ്പ് ഓഫീസിൽ കയറി ആദ്യം പ്രാർഥന; പിന്നാലെ മോഷണം, സി.സി.ടി.വി ദൃശ്യം പുറത്ത്
    ഭോപാൽ: പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിൽ കയറി പ്രാർഥിച്ചതിന് ശേഷം മോഷണം നടത്തുന്ന കള്ളന്റെ സി.സി.ടി.വി ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത്. മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ മചൽപൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിൽ നിന്നുള്ള സി.സി.ടി.വി ദൃശ്യങ്ങളാണ് വൈറലാവുന്നത്. 1.57 ലക്ഷം രൂപയാണ് മോഷ്ടിച്ചത്.



    നീല ജാക്കറ്റ് ധരിച്ച മോഷ്ടാവ് രാത്രിയിലാണ് പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന്റെ ഓഫീസിലേക്ക് കയറി മോഷണം നടത്തിയത്. പമ്പ് ജീവനക്കാർ ഉറക്കത്തിലായ സമയത്തായിരുന്നു മോഷണം.

    TAGS:Petrol PumpPrayersSocial media
    News Summary - Man Enters Petrol Pump Office, Offers Prayers, Then Steals
