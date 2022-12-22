‘അസാധ്യമായതൊന്നുമില്ല’; ഖത്തറിന്റെ ലോകകപ്പ് സംഘാടനത്തെ പ്രകീർത്തിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ അധ്യാപിക

ലോകകപ്പ് അതിമനോഹരമായി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച് ലോകത്തിന്റെ പ്രശംസക്ക് പാത്രമായിരിക്കുകയാണ് ഖത്തർ. നടത്തിപ്പ്, സൗകര്യങ്ങൾ ഒരുക്കൽ തുടങ്ങി എല്ലാ സംവിധാനങ്ങളും ഈ ചെറിയ രാജ്യം അതിശയകരമാം വിധം മനോഹരമാക്കി. ദോഹയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഒരു അധ്യാപിക ലോകകപ്പ് സംഘാടനത്തിൽ ഖത്തറിനെയും അമീർ ശൈഖ് തമീം ബിൻ ഹമദ് അൽതാനിയെയും പ്രകീർത്തിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് രചിച്ച ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നത്.



ദോഹയിലെ എം.ഇ.എസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപിക സുനില രാജ്കുമാർ എഴുതിയ കുറിപ്പാണ് ഖത്തറിന്റെയും അമീറിന്റെ സംഘാടന മികവിനെയും പരിഗണനയെയും പ്രകീർത്തിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഖത്തർ അമീറിനെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്ത് കത്ത് രൂപത്തിൽ തയാറാക്കിയ കുറിപ്പിൽ, ലോകം ഇപ്പോഴും ഖത്തറിന്റെ പേര് ഉരുവിട്ടുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്നും ഇവിടുത്തെ സൗകര്യങ്ങളും മറ്റും അവരെ അതിശയിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നു.

സമാധാനത്തിന്റെയും സ്നേഹത്തിന്റെയും ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും യാഥാർഥ മാതൃകയാണ് അമീറെന്നും ശത്രുക്കളെ വരെ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളാക്കിയെന്നും അധ്യാപിക കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നു.

കാലുകളില്ലാത്തവർക്കും ഫുട്ബാൾ ആസ്വദിക്കാൻ സൗകര്യം ഒരുക്കിക്കൊടുത്തെന്നും ഫുട്ബാൾ അനുഗ്രഹീതരായ ചിലർക്ക് വേണ്ടി മാത്രമല്ല, എല്ലാവർക്കും വേണ്ടിയുള്ളതാണെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കിക്കൊടുത്ത യഥാർഥ ഭരണാധികാരിയാ​ണ് അമീറെന്നും കുറിപ്പിൽ പറയുന്നു.

ലോകകപ്പ് മനോഹരമാക്കാനായി അമീറിന്റെയും മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെയും കഠിനാധ്വാനം, രാജ്യത്തുള്ള എല്ലാവരും അതിനായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചത് എല്ലാം ലോകകപ്പ് മത്സരത്തിന്റെ ഓപണിങ് സെറിമണിയിൽ ഉയർന്ന ഗാനത്തിലെ നലുവരികളിൽ വ്യക്തമാണ്.

‘ഞങ്ങൾ സ്വപ്നാടകരാണ്... സ്വപ്നത്തിൽ വിശ്വസിക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ഞങ്ങൾ അത് സാധ്യമാക്കും’-എന്നാണ് ആദ്യ വരികൾ പറയുന്നത്.

ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണ രൂപം:

To,



His Highness

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

I don't know if you will read this. Still, I write this message to you. Now, the streets of Qatar are once again quiet. The celebrations of victory at the stadiums and Metro Stations have come to an end. Our guests who played on Qatari soil have gone back to their own lands. However, the whole world still chants the names of a small country and it's ruler. They continue to pay tribute to this wonderful country, it's culture and ofcourse, it's hospitality.

In all honesty, I have to tell you that I believe that you are the epitome of peace, love, and unity. I whole heartedly believe that you are the embodiment of the phrases "now is all" and "impossible is nothing."

His Greatness had brought the entire world onto the same land via a single game. Your mastery of the art of love has allowed you to turn enemies into dear friends. You have shown us that a ruler is not one who dominates over his subjects. In contrast, through your actions, you have shown us that a real ruler is he who guides and protects all his subjects. As a great leader of a small country, and a holder of a soul filled with kindness and compassion, you have shown to the whole world that football is for everyone, not just for the blessed few, but even for those who do not possess legs.

The hardwork his highness and everyone else involved put into this programme, the passion every resident of this country exhibited, definitely adhere to the first verse of the song we heard at our opening ceremony.

"Look who we are

We are the dreamers

We'll make it happen

Because we believe it."

From the bottom of my heart, I thank you. I came to this country as a teacher. Still, I myself had managed to learn an innumerable amount of things from you and this gorgoeus land.

Thank you,

Sunila