ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് എടുത്തെറിഞ്ഞിട്ടും സധൈര്യം ട്രക്ക് ഓടിച്ചു; 16കാരന് ഷെവർലെയുടെ സമ്മാനം പുതിയ ട്രക്ക്

It's been a busy week for Riley Leon. He's the teen caught driving from a job interview in Monday's #Elgin tornado. Riley says he got the job at Whataburger and now a North Texas Chevrolet dealership is donating a new red Chevy Silverado to the teen. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/jJejiD0Cl9 pic.twitter.com/nUkJSAdVzr