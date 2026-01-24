Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 Jan 2026
സോഷ്യൽമീഡിയയിൽ വൈറലായി ഒരു കുട്ടിയാനയുടെ ജന്മദിനാഘോഷംtext_fields
ദിസ്പൂർ: അസമിൽ ഒരു കുട്ടിയാനയുടെ ജന്മദിനാഘോഷം സാമൂഹ്യമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ബിപിൻ കശ്യപ് എന്നയാളാണ് മൊമോ എന്ന് വിളിക്കുന്ന കുട്ടിയാനയുമായി ജന്മദിനാഘോഷം നടത്തുന്ന വിഡിയോ സോഷ്യൽമീഡിയയിൽ പങ്ക് വെച്ചത്.
ആനയുമായി ഹാപ്പി ബർത്ഡേ ഗാനം പാടി സന്തോഷിക്കുന്ന വിഡിയോക്ക് താഴെ നിരവധി പേരാണ് സ്നേഹം പങ്ക് വെച്ചത്. ആനയോടുള്ള കശ്യപിന്റെ സ്നേഹവും കരുതലുമാണ് ആളുകളുടെ മനം കവർന്നത്. കശ്യപ് വളർത്തുന്ന ആനയാണ് പ്രിയാൻഷി എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്ന മൊമോ. ബർത്ത് ഡേ സ്പെഷലായി കുട്ടിയാനക്ക് ആപ്പിളും പച്ചക്കറികളുമൊക്കെയാണ് കശ്യപ് നൽകിയത്.
