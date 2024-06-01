Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Social Media
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 4:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 4:31 AM GMT

    25.66 സെക്കന്റിനുള്ളിൽ മൂക്ക് കൊണ്ട് ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് അക്ഷരമാല ടൈപ്പ് ചെയ്ത് ഗിന്നസ് റെ​ക്കോഡിട്ട് 44കാരൻ -വിഡിയോ

    25.66 സെക്കന്റിനുള്ളിൽ മൂക്ക് കൊണ്ട് ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് അക്ഷരമാല ടൈപ്പ് ചെയ്ത് ഗിന്നസ് റെ​ക്കോഡിട്ട് 44കാരൻ -വിഡിയോ
    മൂക്ക് കൊണ്ട് അതിവേഗം ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് അക്ഷരമാല ടൈപ്പ് ചെയ്ത് ഗിന്നസ് ബുക്കിൽ ​തന്റെ തന്നെ റെക്കോഡ് തിരുത്തി 44 കാരൻ. ഇത് മുന്നാംതവണയാണ് വിനോദ് കുമാർ ചൗധരി ഗിന്നസ് ബുക്കിൽ കയറുന്നത്. ഓരോ തവണയും തന്റെ തന്നെ റെക്കോഡാണ് വിനോദ് കുമാർ തകർക്കുന്നത്.

    2023 ലാണ് 27.80 സെക്കൻഡിൽ മൂക്ക് കൊണ്ട് ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് അക്ഷരമാലയെഴുതി വിനോദ് കുമാർ ആദ്യമായി ഗിന്നസിൽ കയറിയത്. രണ്ടാംതവണ 26.73 സെക്കന്റ് കൊണ്ട് അക്ഷരമാല പൂർത്തിയാക്കി റെക്കോഡ് തിരുത്തി. ദിവസവും മണിക്കൂറുകൾ പ്രാക്ടീസ് ചെയ്താണ് വിനോദ് റെക്കോഡ് ബുക്കിൽ ഇടം പിടിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:Guinness World Recordtyping with nose
