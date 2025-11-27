Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Science
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 11:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 11:27 PM IST

    ഐ.എസ്.എസിലേക്ക് പുതിയ സംഘം പുറപ്പെട്ടു

    ഐ.എസ്.എസിലേക്ക് പുതിയ സംഘം പുറപ്പെട്ടു
    അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബഹിരാകാശ നിലയം

    മോസ്കോ: അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബഹിരാകാശ നിലയത്തിലേക്കുള്ള (ഐ.എസ്.എസ്) പുതിയ സംഘം യാത്ര പുറപ്പെട്ടു. റഷ്യൻ പേടകത്തിൽ രണ്ട് റഷ്യൻ ബഹിരാകാശ സഞ്ചാരികളും ഒരു അമേരിക്കക്കാരനുമാണുള്ളത്. പ്രാദേശികസമയം ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് 2.27നാണ് സോയൂസ് പേടകത്തി​െന്റ വിക്ഷേപണം നടന്നത്. നാസയുടെ ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രികൻ ക്രിസ് വില്യംസ്, റഷ്യൻ സഞ്ചാരികളായ സെർജി മിക​ായേവ്, സെർജി കുദ് സ്വെർച്ച്കോവ് എന്നിവരാണ് പേടകത്തിലുള്ളത്. .

    TAGS:international space station
    News Summary - US-Russian crew blasts off to the International Space Station
