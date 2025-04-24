Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Science
    Posted On
    24 April 2025 6:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    24 April 2025 6:45 AM IST

    ചൈ​നീ​സ് ബ​ഹി​രാ​കാ​ശ നി​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മൂ​ന്ന് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ർ ഇ​ന്ന് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടും

    Chinese Astronauts
    ബെ​യ്ജി​ങ്: ചൈ​നീ​സ് ബ​ഹി​രാ​കാ​ശ നി​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള മൂ​ന്ന് സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ൾ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടും. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ആ​റു മാ​സ​മാ​യി നി​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള മൂ​ന്ന് സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക് പ​ക​ര​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ബെ​യ്ജി​ങ് സ​മ​യം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.17നാ​ണ് വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ ചൈ​ന​യി​ലെ ജി​യു​ഖ്വാ​ൻ ഉ​പ​ഗ്ര​ഹ വി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബ​ഹി​രാ​കാ​ശ യാ​ത്രി​ക​രെ​യും വ​ഹി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ഷെ​ൻ​ഷൗ-20 പേ​ട​കം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    TAGS:china space stationastronautsChinese astronauts
