Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2025 6:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2025 6:45 AM IST
ചൈനീസ് ബഹിരാകാശ നിലയത്തിലേക്ക് മൂന്ന് യാത്രികർ ഇന്ന് പുറപ്പെടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Three astronauts will launch to the Chinese space station today
ബെയ്ജിങ്: ചൈനീസ് ബഹിരാകാശ നിലയത്തിലേക്കുള്ള മൂന്ന് സഞ്ചാരികൾ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പുറപ്പെടും. കഴിഞ്ഞ ആറു മാസമായി നിലയത്തിലുള്ള മൂന്ന് സഹപ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് പകരമായാണ് ഇവർ പോകുന്നത്.
ബെയ്ജിങ് സമയം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 5.17നാണ് വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ചൈനയിലെ ജിയുഖ്വാൻ ഉപഗ്രഹ വിക്ഷേപണ കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽനിന്ന് ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രികരെയും വഹിച്ചുള്ള ഷെൻഷൗ-20 പേടകം പുറപ്പെടുക.
