ഐ.എസ്.എസ് @25

Posted Ondate_range 4 Nov 2025 7:32 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Nov 2025 7:32 AM IST
News Summary - ISS @25
അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബഹിരാകാശ നിലയത്തിൽ ആദ്യമായി മനുഷ്യവാസം തുടങ്ങിയിട്ട് 25 വർഷമായി. 2000 നവംബർ രണ്ടിനാണ് എക്സ്പെഡിഷൻ -1 വാഹനത്തിൽ മൂന്ന് യാത്രികർ നിലയത്തിലെത്തിയത്. ബിൽ ഷെപ്പേർഡ്, യൂറി ഗിഡ്സെൻകോ, സെർജി ക്രികാലേവ് എന്നിവരായിരുന്നു യാത്രികർ. മൂവർക്കും ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രയിൽ മുൻപരിചയമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. 136 ദിവസത്തെ ദൗത്യം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് അവർ സുരക്ഷിതരായി ഭൂമിയിൽ മടങ്ങിയെത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. ആ യാത്രക്കുശേഷം 292 പേർ നിലയത്തിലെത്തി.
