ഹാലോ ഓർബിറ്റിൽ ആദ്യ ഭ്രമണം പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ആദിത്യ എൽ1

Aditya-L1: Celebration of First Orbit Completion 🌞🛰️

Today, Aditya-L1 completed its first halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point. Inserted on January 6, 2024, it took 178 days, to complete a revolution.



Today's station-keeping manoeuvre ensured its seamless transition into… pic.twitter.com/yB6vZQpIvE