Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    2 Dec 2024 7:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    2 Dec 2024 7:40 AM GMT

    ല​ബ​നാ​ന് സ​ഹാ​യം തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ

    Lebanon attack
    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ​ണ്ട് ഫോ​ർ

    ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റിന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച സ​ഹാ​യ

    വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ദു​രി​ത​ത്തി​ലാ​യ ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ​ണ്ട് ഫോ​ർ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ്. യു​ദ്ധം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​തി​നു ശേ​ഷം തു​ട​രു​ന്ന സ​ഹാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി മ​രു​ന്ന്, ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​വ​ശ്യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി വ​ഹി​ച്ച ഖ​ത്ത​രി അ​മി​രി വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന വി​മാ​നം ബൈ​റൂ​തി​ലെ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ഹ​രി​രി വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി.

    TAGS:AidQatar newsLebanon attack
    News Summary - Qatar Aid to Lebanon
