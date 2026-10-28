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    ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച മം​ഗ​ലാ​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി

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    ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച മം​ഗ​ലാ​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി
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    ഹു​സൈ​ൻ

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മം​ഗ​ലാ​പു​രം കാ​ർ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സാ​കി​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ന്റെ (55) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി. ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് ശാ​രീ​രി​കാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    പി​താ​വ്: സു​ബൈ​ർ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ്, മാ​താ​വ്: ഫാ​ത്തി​മ സു​ഹ്‌​റ, ഭാ​ര്യ: ഫാ​ത്തി​മ മെ​ഹ്സാ​ൻ, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സി​യാ​ൻ സു​ബൈ​ർ , മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സു​ഹൈ​ർ ബ​ഹാ​വു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, മ​ഫാ​സ് ഫാ​ത്തി​മ. പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലീം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി.

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