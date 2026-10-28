Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
ജുബൈലിൽ മരിച്ച മംഗലാപുരം സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Body of Mangalore native who died in Jubail buried
ജുബൈൽ: ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായ കർണാടക മംഗലാപുരം കാർ സ്ട്രീറ്റ് സ്വദേശി സാകിർ ഹുസൈന്റെ (55) മൃതദേഹം ജുബൈലിൽ ഖബറടക്കി. ജുബൈലിലെ ഒരു കമ്പനിയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ജോലിസ്ഥലത്ത് ശാരീരികാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ജുബൈൽ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു.
പിതാവ്: സുബൈർ അഹ്മദ്, മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ സുഹ്റ, ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ മെഹ്സാൻ, മക്കൾ: സിയാൻ സുബൈർ , മുഹമ്മദ് സുഹൈർ ബഹാവുദ്ദീൻ, മഫാസ് ഫാത്തിമ. പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ജുബൈൽ ജനസേവന വിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ സലീം ആലപ്പുഴയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായി.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story