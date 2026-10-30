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    കുവൈത്തിൽ സൈനിക അഭ്യാസം നടത്തും

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    കുവൈത്തിൽ സൈനിക അഭ്യാസം നടത്തും
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    കുവൈത്ത്‌സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ മേഖലയിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ ചില യൂണിറ്റുകൾ വെടിയുതിർത്തുകൊണ്ടുള്ള അഭ്യാസപ്രകടനങ്ങൾ നടത്തുമെന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് ആർമി ജനറൽ സ്റ്റാഫ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഒക്ടോബർ 30 മുതൽ നവംബർ മൂന്നു വരെയാണ് അഭ്യാസപ്രകടനങ്ങൾ നടക്കുകയെന്ന് സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ 'ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് മോറൽ ഗൈഡൻസ് ആൻഡ് പബ്ലിക് റിലേഷൻസ്'അറിയിച്ചു.

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